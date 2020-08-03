HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Teenaged Runaway

Hawaiʻi Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating a teenaged girl who was reported as a runaway.

Shayla-Rae Pomroy, 16, was last seen in the Hilo area on July 28, at approximately 10:08 a.m. She is described as being 5-feet-7-inches, 195 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Shayla-Rae was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black athletic shorts. The 16-year-old may be in the Kona area.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Shayla-Rae to contact Detective Corina Mclellan of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8843 or via email at [email protected], or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.