La‘i‘ōpua 2020 Offering Free Meals Thursday

By Big Island Now
August 2, 2020, 11:09 AM HST (Updated August 2, 2020, 11:09 AM)
La‘i‘ōpua 2020 is offering free meal bags in Kailua-Kona this week.

The meal bags will consist of mushroom pork chops with rice and will serve up to eight people. They will be available Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5 p.m. until supplies last. Those interested can find the drive-through pickup line at the La‘i‘ōpua Center, which is located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive.

Those who participate are asked to maintain social distancing by remaining in their vehicles, as volunteers deliver the food to car windows.

