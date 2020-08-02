DLNR Graduates First DOCARE Lateral Law Enforcement Academy

A dozen rookies will join the ranks of DLNR Conservation Resource Officers, following the first-ever Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) lateral law enforcement academy.

This means the newly commissioned recruits did not have any previous law enforcement experience. Now, having completed six months of classroom training, the ten men and two women will spend the next four months participating in field training.

The academy was the brainchild of former DOCARE Chief Robert Farrell, who told the graduates via Zoom Sunday that he “planted the seed and current agency leadership brought it to harvest.” The new officer’s families were also able to view the ceremony remotely.

Three officers will be assigned to branches on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. Four will be assigned to the Maui DOCARE Branch, and two to Kaua‘i. DOCARE officers are responsible for the enforcement of all State natural and cultural resources laws and rules.