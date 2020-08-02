August 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 02, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov