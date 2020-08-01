Single-Car Crash in Palisades Leaves Woman Driver Dead

By Tiffany DeMasters
August 1, 2020, 8:07 AM HST (Updated August 1, 2020, 8:07 AM)
A woman is dead after a single-car crash on Kaiminani Drive early this morning.

At approximately 1:43 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the Palisades area.  According to police, the driver was traveling east up Kaiminani when she ran off the roadway, struck a light pole, and a rock wall by the intersection at Ili’ili Street and Kaiminani Drive.

The woman, in her mid-20s,  was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. Her identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

HPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash. At 3:52 a.m., HPD announced it had closed the road on Kaiminani Drive between Rte 190 and Ili’Ili Street. The road was reopened at 5:11 a.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

