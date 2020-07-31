Kailua Man Charged With Sending Threatening Emails to HIDOE, Law Enforcement

A Kailua man was charged by federal complaint after reportedly sending dozens of emails threatening interstate communications.

Sean Michael Fujiwara, 43, was charged on July 28 and has been remanded to federal custody pending further proceedings. According to the complaint, Fujiwara sent emails at least 21 times between Dec. 8, 2017, and July 27, 2020, that were threatening in nature or contained references to foreign terrorist organizations, or both.

Among the alleged messages were a Feb. 25, 2018 email to a personal Hawai‘i Department of Education email address threatening to shoot and kill teachers and students; a June 8, 2020 email to a law enforcement agency threatening to plant a bomb at a specified police station; and multiple emails proclaiming Fujiwara’s allegiance to ISIS.

“Words have meaning, and the law enforcement community in Hawai‘i will not tolerate the use of electronic communications to send threatening words to victims in our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney Kenji Price. “We will thoroughly investigate and prosecute those whose conduct jeopardizes public safety, particularly during times when many in our communities have enough to worry about,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“The FBI takes these types of threats very serious, especially when they reference schools and the killing of students and teachers,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eli S. Miranda. “Many times these threats are more than words and are actually a precursor to violence. The men and women of the FBI work tirelessly to identify the author of such threats to ensure they are stopped before they act out. This arrest is an example of the FBI’s dedication to justice and our goal of making Hawaii a safer place for all.”

The charges in the complaint are merely allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Van Demark.