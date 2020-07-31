Big Island Weekend Road Closures: July 31-Aug. 2

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend road and lane closures for July 31-Aug. 2. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 39, Makalei Drive and Palani Road, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 91 and 93, Māmalahoa Highway and Ohia Malu Road, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KA‘Ū

Shoulder closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 69, Kaulia Road and South Point Road, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HILO

Shoulder closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 6, E Palai Street and Wiliama Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 4, Kumu Street and Wainaku Street, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 6, Kumu Street and Kaaukai Place, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 19, Leopolino Road and Hanamalo Lane, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 40, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Chopper Boulevard, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 61 and 64, Waiemi Place and Ouli Street, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 25 and 27, Makapala Road and Waikama Road, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, August 1, through Friday, August 7, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, August 1, through Sunday, August 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.