Victims Tied Up, Robbed at Gunpoint in Pāhoa Home Invasion

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a early morning robbery, which occurred July 30 in the Pāhoa area.

At about 4:52 am, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence located on the 3700 block of Highway 130 to a report of a robbery involving armed assailants. Officers contacted a 43-year-old male and five other male and female victims ranging in age from 15 to 41 years old who reported that four to five males with firearms forcibly entered the residence and tied them up before removing several items. Police learned that two male victims were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries, and declined medical treatment.

The suspects in this investigation are described as between 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall, believed to be local males who spoke with pidgin inflections. The 6-foot tall male had a slender build and the other suspects had husky builds. They were all wearing dark clothing, which covered them head to toe, gloves and had their faces obscured with various coverings. The suspects left the residence in a single vehicle, the description of which is unknown.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and continue to investigate the incident which is classified as Robbery, Burglary, Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Terroristic Threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381, by email at [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.