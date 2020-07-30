Coronavirus Hits New Single-Day Peak in Hawai‘i as 124 Cases Reported

Coronavirus case counts continue to soar in Hawai‘i, as the state set another single-day record Thursday when it reported 124 newly identified cases of COVID-19.

The vast majority of the problem continues to be isolated to O‘ahu. No new cases were reported on the Big Island, where a re-categorization dropped the total count since the pandemic began from 116 to 115 on Thursday. According to the state Department of Health, only one case on the Big Island is active. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases geographically on each island, can be viewed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,637

Maui: 167

Hawai‘i: 115

Kaua‘i: 47

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 177 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 26 have died. A total of 1,226 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.