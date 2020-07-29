HPD Searching for Runaway Teenager

Big Island police are searching for 15-year-old Keith Fukunaga who has been reported as a runaway.

Fukunaga was last seen in the Kurtistown area on July 20, 2020. He is described as being of Asian ancestry, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with short black hair, a medium complexion, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray shorts, and a black baseball cap. He may be in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Fukunaga to contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-2276, via email at [email protected] or contact the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.