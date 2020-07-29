High Bacteria Levels Detected at Puako Middle of Lot

A water quality advisory has been issued for Puako Middle of Lot due to high bacteria levels.

Levels of 945 per 100 mL have been detected during routine beach monitoring, according to the Department of Health Clean Water Branch. The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicates that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming.

The beach has been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.