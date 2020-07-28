DWS Offers In-Person Services by Appointment Only Through August

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply will continue offering in-person services by appointment only through Monday, Aug. 31.

During this period, customers and members of the public may schedule an appointment to start a new water service, obtain help with an existing water account, or receive other in-person assistance.

In-person payment collections and unscheduled in-person services remain suspended through August due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Customers wanting to pay their water bills are asked to do so remotely using the no-fee payment options, while walk-in visitors lacking an appointment will be asked to schedule one for assistance.

To make an appointment, call one of the following office numbers weekdays, excluding holidays:

Customer Service, Engineering Division:

Hilo: (808) 961-8060; (808) 961-8070

Waimea: (808) 887-3030

Kona: (808) 322-0600

Before entering a DWS facility, all visitors must answer a short questionnaire about their health, apply provided hand sanitizer, and wear a face covering. Private security personnel is assisting with the process.

Anyone feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms on the day of their appointment will be asked to reschedule in the interest of public safety. To maintain social distancing, visitors should limit their companions to essential attendees only.

DWS is continuing to accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or non-cash payments left in a secured DWS payment dropbox. To pay a water bill online, visit www.hawaiidws.org, click either the “Pay Your Bill Online” or “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal. Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime.

For more information about no-charge payment options, call one of the customer service offices during normal operating hours. Email correspondence may be sent to [email protected].