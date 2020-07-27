La‘i‘ōpua 2020 Offers Free Meal Bags Thursday

By Big Island Now
July 27, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated July 27, 2020, 12:08 AM)
La‘i‘ōpua 2020 is offering a free meal bag to Big Islanders this week.

Ingredients for chicken long rice with lomilomi salmon serving 6 to 8 people will be handed out beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the La‘i‘ōpua Community Center, which is located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona. Meals will be distributed as long as supplies last.

Those interested are asked to observe social distancing and remain in their vehicles, as volunteers will deliver meals directly to car windows.

