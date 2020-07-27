East-Facing Beach Parks Reopen After Hurricane Passes

All county beach and shoreline parks closed due to Hurricane Douglas reopened this morning.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation closed all east-facing beach parks on July 24 due to the approaching storm. Douglas passed the Big Island Sunday, causing little impact.

As a result, Parks and Rec reopened east-facing beach parks at 7 a.m. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 808-961-8311.