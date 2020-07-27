East-Facing Beach Parks Reopen After Hurricane Passes

East-Facing Beach Parks Reopen After Hurricane PassesJuly 27, 2020, 11:39 AM HST (Updated July 27, 2020, 11:39 AM)
All county beach and shoreline parks closed due to Hurricane Douglas reopened this morning.
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation closed all east-facing beach parks on July 24 due to the approaching storm. Douglas passed the Big Island Sunday, causing little impact.
As a result, Parks and Rec reopened east-facing beach parks at 7 a.m. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 808-961-8311.