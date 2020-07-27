Coast Guard Reopens All Hawai‘i Ports, Urges Caution

The US Coast Guard removed all remaining restrictions on commercial ports in Hawai‘i following the departure of Hurricane Douglas from Hawaiian waters Monday.

As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Douglas was moving away from the main Hawaiian Islands. A hurricane warning remains for portions of the Papahanumokuakea Marine National Monument. All ports on the main Hawaiian Islands have returned to condition Hurricane Season Preparedness.

“Our top priorities will always be the safety of the public and the marine transportation system,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Williams, the maritime transportation system recovery unit leader for Sector Honolulu. “Once the danger passed, our inspectors verified the harbors were intact and the Captain of the Port lifted remaining restrictions on them so they could resume their vital function to our islands’ communities.”

Coast Guard teams surveyed aids to navigation and evaluated any possible damage to water channels and shore facilities to ensure none were damaged by Hurricane Douglas. While the storm did not directly hit the islands, there was still a possibility of damage from the strong winds and currents.

The Coast Guard coordinated with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Harbors Division and other federal, state, and local port partners to ensure vessels can transit safely, tie up and receive services, offload their cargo, and return to the sea prior to reopening.

The public is reminded even though the threat of a direct hit to the islands from Hurricane Douglas has passed, its effects may still be felt. Strong surf and rip currents may still affect much of the state and ocean goers are encouraged to use caution while near or on the water.

The Coast Guard will continue to Broadcast Notice to Mariners and send out Marine Safety Information Bulletins to notify the maritime community as needed. All maritime users are requested to monitor the progress of this remaining storm and heed all warnings.