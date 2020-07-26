July 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hurricane Local Statement issued July 25 at 11:07PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Steady temperature around 75. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 75. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Steady temperature around 76. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 63. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

