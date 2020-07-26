Hurricane Douglas Bears Down on Maui Late Sunday Morning

Hurricane Douglas, 11 a.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

UPDATE: 11 a.m. HST, Sunday, July 26, 2020

DANGEROUS HURRICANE DOUGLAS NEAR MAUI

At 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said Hurricane Douglas was approximately 55 miles east-northeast of Kahalui, Maui, and roughly 140 miles east of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i and

Kaho‘olawe, for O‘ahu, and for Kaua‘i County, including the islands of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawai‘i County and portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case imminently on Hawai‘i County and within the next 36 hours over portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument should monitor the progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 21.2° N, longitude 155.7° W. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass near, or over, the islands from Maui to Kaua‘i today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves through the islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.15 inches.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in portions of Maui County today, on O‘ahu by this afternoon, and on Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau tonight. Tropical Storm conditions are imminent across portions of the Big Island. Due to the steep terrain of the islands, hurricane-force wind gusts are possible even within the tropical storm warning area.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian Islands into Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially destructive surf along exposed shores.

STORM SURGE: The combination of higher than predicted water levels, dangerous storm surge, and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tides near the center of Douglas.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands today into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kaua‘i County, with the greatest amounts up to 15 inches in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and landslides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas could produce an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.