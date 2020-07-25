Hawaiian Airlines Cancels Inter-Island Flights as Douglas Approaches

Hawaiian Airlines canceled all Neighbor Island flights on Sunday, in addition, to select flights this evening between Honolulu, Maui and the Big Island, due to adverse weather expected from Hurricane Douglas.

The airline is providing guests flexibility to change flights without fees and advising them to monitor their flight status at HawaiianAirlines.com/flight-status. For updates and information on impacted flights, visit https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/alerts/travel-waiver-for-hurricane-douglas.

Douglas has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach Hilo today or Sunday.