Hawaiian Airlines Cancels Flights to Mainland as Douglas Approaches

Hawaiian Airlines is canceling all flights between Hawai‘i and the US mainland on Sunday as Hurricane Douglas approaches.

Flight service has been canceled to and from Los Angeles, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. The airline, which also canceled its Neighbor Island service Sunday, is providing guests flexibility to change flights without fees.

According to the National Hurricane Center as of 11 a.m., Douglas was about 325 miles away from Hilo. Officials anticipate the hurricane to reach the Big Island tonight or Sunday morning.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/alerts/travel-waiver-for-hurricane-douglas.