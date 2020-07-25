Big Island Road Closures: July 25-31

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for July 25-31. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Due to Tropical Cyclone Douglas, scheduled roadwork for Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 has been canceled. Scheduled work during the week is weather dependent and may be impacted by emergency response.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, on Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, July 25, through Sunday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work and installation of traffic cameras. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, July 25, through Friday, July 31, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, July 25, through Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).