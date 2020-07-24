Five Things Not To Do Following a Storm

Hurricane Douglas is expected to bring high waves, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Hawai’i this weekend.

Here is a list of things to avoid to stay safe during the hurricane season:

1) Do not delay response to water damage.

Water damage causes the greatest expense when restoring from a storm. Delaying restoration can cause bacteria & mold to grow.

2) Do not remove your board up too soon.

Most storms come in a series. Often one storm will be followed by another. Consider leaving your board up in place until the forecast is clear.

3) Do not run your generator 24/7.

Depending on the severity of the storm, if you’re out of power, the gas station is also likely out of power. Use your fuel wisely.

4) Do not cross running streams.

After a storm, streams are usually running above capacity with a variety of debris coming down with them. Wait until stream flow has lessened and roadways are clear.

5) Do not get electrocuted.

Following a storm, tree branches lying on wires are all too common. Know where electrical wires are at all times to avoid being electrocuted.

Information in this article and video is provided in part by Premier Restoration Hawaii.