Big Island Road Closures, July 24 to July 26

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, July 25, through Sunday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work and installation of traffic cameras. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, July 25, through Friday, July 31, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14.2, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, July 25, through Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).