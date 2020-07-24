Beach Parks to Close as Cat 3 Hurricane Approaches

All east-facing shores will close this evening due as a Category 3 hurricane approaches the windward side.

Hurricane Douglas is expected to hit Hilo this weekend. As a result, Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department has closed all beach parks on east-facing shores effective at 7 p.m. They will remain closed until further notice.

Beach parks will close from Whittington Beach Park in Ka‘ū to Kēōkea Beach Park in Kapa‘au. In addition, all County camping permits are canceled for Saturday and Sunday, the Department said.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.