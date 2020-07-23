Travel Guidelines, Updates During Severe Weather

Residents and visitors who plan to travel over the weekend should continue to monitor current conditions through updates from the National Weather Service and Big Island Now as Hurricane Douglas moves closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation said it is in communication with federal, state, and county officials to coordinate preparation for the potential effects of Hurricane Douglas. Updates on any actions or closures for airports, harbors, or highways related to severe weather will be posted on the HDOT website and on BigIslandNow.com.

As a reminder, storm readiness actions and traveler tips for airports, harbors, and highways are:

Airports

In general, Hawai‘i airports will remain open during weather events unless there is damage to the runway or terminal facilities. However, the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole may restrict passenger boarding and deplaning during high winds or heavy rains. Airport managers have required emergency preparedness measures and will adjust their readiness posture should storm conditions develop in their area.

Air travelers with confirmed tickets for travel into or out of Hawai‘i airports are encouraged to check with their airline for potential flight delays, cancellations, or travel waivers.

Harbors

HDOT Harbors Division coordinates with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) regarding port readiness for heavy weather events. The USCG Captain of the Port sets port condition protocols (i.e., Whiskey, X-Ray, Yankee, and Zulu) based on changing weather conditions prior to storm impacts. Commercial ports for Maui and Hawai‘i County were set at Port Condition Whiskey as of 8 a.m., Thursday, July 23.

Commercial vessels requesting to remain or enter the port are required to submit their mooring plans to the USCG and to the respective commercial harbor master with HDOT Harbors. The Harbor Master Notice providing instructions and forms can be obtained online.

With over 98% of all imported goods being shipped through Hawai‘i’s ports, all ports will remain open and operational for as long as safely possible ahead of a storm making landfall to ensure the greatest amount of delivery of goods to the community.

Highways

HDOT Highways Division pre-staging procedures include checking drainage systems along state routes to ensure they are clear prior to rain impacts; notifying crews of possible emergency call outs and procedures; securing of state base yards; and topping off equipment and generators. Notification is also made to contractors working on state highways to prepare to remove BMPs and secure work areas.

General storm preparedness advice for motorists includes: