Pāpa‘ikou Water Conservation Result of Deep Well Losing Power

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply (DWS) issued a water conservation order to its Pāpa‘ikou customers Wednesday afternoon.

Watering of lawns, irrigation of ground cover, washing of vehicles, and other unnecessary water uses should be stopped immediately, DWS said. Customers at higher elevations may experience low to no water pressure.

DWS Deputy Kawika Uyehara said a preliminary investigation indicates an issue occurred on the utility side of the electrical service supplying power to DWS equipment. That means one of the three deep wells serving the Pāpa‘ikou area lost power, but no evidence yet indicates that any of the well’s equipment has malfunctioned.

“Water is being diverted to meet the water needs of customers,” Uyehara said. “Though water conservation is requested while repairs are being done.”

Repair crews began working on the problem Wednesday. Based on the available information Wednesday evening, Uyehara said the water conservation order should last a day or two.

For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961‑8790 for after-hours emergencies, or email [email protected].