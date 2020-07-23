Governor Issues Emergency Proclamation in Anticipation of Hurricane Douglas

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige on Thursday issued a pre-landfall emergency proclamation in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas.

The proclamation authorizes the expenditure of state funds for the quick and efficient relief of disaster-related damage, losses, and suffering that may result from the storm.

Hurricane Douglas could make landfall in the Hawaiian Islands as early as Sunday morning. Residents and visitors are encouraged to begin preparing for the possible impacts now, stockpiling supplies and taking safety precautions around their properties.

“Our top priority is always the safety, health, and well-being of our residents and visitors,” Ige said. “Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees, and property. We ask everyone to closely follow emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas.”

The disaster emergency relief period begins immediately and continues through July 31, 2020.