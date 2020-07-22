Civil Defense Reports 7 Active Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported seven active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island Wednesday morning. One individual remains hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection.

Drive-through testing is scheduled for Wednesday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon. There is also an ‘ohana foodservice Wednesday in Puna at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Big Islanders are reminded to follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, limiting gatherings, and practicing cleanliness. Stay home if you don’t feel well.