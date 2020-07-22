ALTRES Medical Seeking Medical Professionals

ALTRES Medical is seeking medical professionals, specifically vaccinators and registrars, to staff flu clinics at various public elementary schools across the state for the months of October and November.

Medical assistants (MAs), nursing assistants (NAs), and registered nurses (RNs) are needed on the following islands:

Big Island (Hilo and Kona): Registrars (MAs & NAs) and Vaccinators (RNs)

Maui: Registrars (MAs & NAs) and Vaccinators (RNs)

O‘ahu: Registrars (MAs & NAs)

Kaua‘i: Vaccinators (RNs)

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the regular flu season can begin early as October, so it’s important for school children to get vaccinated,” said Jenies Thomas, manager of ALTRES Medical. “Once the school flu clinics are over, those who’ve been hired may also get the opportunity to work per diem shifts with us in hospitals and clinics.”

Weekday morning shifts are available, and selected applicants may work at the school of their choice. Interested candidates should apply today at https://www.altresmedical.com/flu/ or email [email protected] for more information.

ALTRES Medical offers competitive pay to its employees with pay rates determined by medical license category. Those who are hired can choose to stay in the neighborhoods they live in, work nearby, or request to be assigned to communities with the greatest need.