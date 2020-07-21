DOH Reports 25 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,418.

No new cases were reported on the Big Island Tuesday and six cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH numbers. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases geographically across all islands, can be accessed by clicking here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,100

Maui: 139

Hawai‘i: 114

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 22

To date, 151 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 24 have died. A total of 1,084 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.