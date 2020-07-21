Be The Match Hawai‘i Searching For Donors

Be The Match Hawai‘i continues its search to find a donor for Jaden Ah Mow of Hilo.

A live donor drive will be held on July 24, 2020, at The Jeff Gomes Gallery in Kea‘au from noon to 6 p.m. A second donor drive will be held on July 25 at Hot Yoga Hilo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ah Mow is among thousands of patients with life-threatening blood diseases and cancers nationwide who are searching for that miracle donor match. He has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia.

Show your support for Ah Mow and his ‘ohana by adding your name to the Hawai‘i donor registry. Potential donors must be between the ages of 18 to 44, meet health guidelines, and be willing to donate to anyone in need of a bone marrow or blood stem-cell transplant. The online registration process includes a short form to complete along with a mouth/cheek swab sample.

If you cannot attend this donor drive in person, you can register online anytime at no cost at join.bethematch.org/imuajaden or text imuajaden to 61474.