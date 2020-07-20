Weekly, Ongoing COVID-19 Testing Announced on Big Island

Weekly, Ongoing COVID-19 Testing Announced on Big IslandJuly 20, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated July 20, 2020, 7:21 AM)
S&G Labs and Covid Free Hawai‘i will conduct ongoing coronavirus testing across the Big Island.
Those interested in procuring a test should visit CovidFreeHawaii.com and give basic information, after which they will be instructed on what they need to bring to the testing site and how to secure their place in line. Appointments will be registered online at the website.
Big Island testing times and locations are as follows:
- Hilo: Big Island Pain Clinic 32 Ululani St. on Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Kailua-Kona: S&G Labs of Hawai‘i at 75-240 Nani Kailua Dr., Suite #2, Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Kailua-Kona: Kona Target Parking Lot at 74-5455 Makala Blvd. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.