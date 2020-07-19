KCH Tests 548 Employees for COVID-19

Kona Community Hospital conducted 548 tests facility-wide after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The hospital performed a mandatory on-site COVID-19 testing clinic on July 16 to test all hospital staff for potential exposure at the facility. Of the total employees tested, 545 were returned negative, officials announced Saturday.

Results for two tests are outstanding and one is under review. Additionally, KCH nursing tested all 43 inpatients on the same day as a precaution. All results were negative with the exception of one patient, whose status was previously reported by the state.

The clinic tested all hospital staff and affiliated employees, physicians and contractors working on campus for potential COVID 19 exposure. Dr. Scott Miscovich and the Premier Medical Group Hawaii operated the popup testing clinic for staff.

“We are very pleased with today’s test results, and look forward to the final tests coming back

from the lab,” said Interim Chief Nurse, Stephanie Irwin. “Our staff has trained diligently in

best practices for infection prevention, and today’s results verify their level of commitment to

providing safe care.”

A secondary popup testing clinic occurred on July 18 to screen hospital families, visitors, discharged patients as well as community members concerned about their potential exposure to the virus. Results from the event will not be available until at least Monday.

In order to keep staff and patients safe and ensure that the hospital is COVID-free KCH and the Premier

Medical Group Hawai‘i will conduct three additional on-site testing clinics. Testing will be conducted on the following dates within the 14-day incubation period: