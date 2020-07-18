Orchidland Man Faces Murder Charge After Kea‘au Man’s Death

An Orchidland man was officially charged with second-degree murder after an incident in his driveway earlier this week.

Isauro Garcia Madrigal, 65, was charged Saturday in the death of Felix Ahula Padamada Jr., of Kea‘au. The charge stems from a reported verbal argument that occurred on July 16.

According to Hawai‘i Police, Puna Patrol officers responded to the scene on 37th Avenue in Orchidland shortly before 8:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene, Madrigal reported to officers that two males had entered his property and attacked him with a knife. A male victim’s lifeless body was located on the driveway, just inside the fence. No one else was at the scene.

The victim, later identified as Padamada, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. on July 17.

Madrigal was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pāhoa Police station for processing. He was later taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of an injury on his hand that he reportedly received during the confrontation.

On July 17, “An autopsy was performed and determined that the victim died as a result of multiple stab wounds about his neck and upper body,” police reported. “The manner of death was ruled a homicide.”

Madrigal is being held in lieu of $2 million bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for July 20 in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about this case to call Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2379 or [email protected] or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.