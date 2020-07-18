Big Island Road Closures, July 18 to July 24

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 61 and 63, Ohia Road and Whittington Beach Park, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 88 and 93, Lani Kona Road and Ohia Malu Road, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 10, Liilii Street and Hale Pule Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 5, Halaulani Place and Kahoa Place, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for pothole patching work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 16, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 48 and 52, Kekehau Street and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 59 and 63, Alaneo Street and Waiula Drive, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, July 18, through Friday, July 24, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 1.8 and 14.1, Keaau-Pahoa Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).