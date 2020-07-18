1 Person Dead After 2-Car Crash in Puna

By Tiffany DeMasters
July 18, 2020, 8:08 AM HST (Updated July 18, 2020, 9:59 AM)
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Mountain View this morning, authorities confirmed.

Hawai‘i Police Department received a report about the crash at 6:41 a.m. At 7:17 a.m., the department sent out an email alert indicating Route 11 was closed in both directions near mile marker 17 due to a traffic accident.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

