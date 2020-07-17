Public Schools to Resume Extracurricular Programming in August

Extracurricular and co-curricular activities will return to Big Island public schools Aug. 19.

All programming will be required to adhere to state and county declarations and follow health and safety protocols in the Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s (HIDOE) Return to Learn plan. HIDOE said in a press release that the date is subject to change continues to monitor the situation and guidance issued by health and government officials.

“We recognize the importance of extracurricular activities when it comes to the overall educational experience of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Given the current global health crisis, we are taking steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff while trying to balance a whole-child approach to learning that these programs provide. We will continue to work closely with medical and health officials to evaluate our processes and procedures as this pandemic evolves.”

Extracurricular and co-curricular activities include, but are not limited to, athletics, band, academic competitions and clubs. Specific examples include fall sports, debate, and marching band.

HIDOE plans to open schools Aug. 4 for the fall semester. As the COVID-19 situation evolves or as new health and safety guidance becomes available, HIDOE said it will adjust plans to ensure that a safe learning and working environment is provided for students, teachers, and staff. For more information about the Department’s Return to Learn plan, click here.