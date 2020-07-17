HPD Seeks Assistance to Identify Suspect

By Big Island Now
July 17, 2020, 4:23 PM HST (Updated July 17, 2020, 4:23 PM)
×

HPD seeks help identifying an unnamed suspect.

Big Island Police request public assistance to identify a female suspect caught on surveillance video while conducting a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution in January of this year.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid-20’s, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a dark complexion, and “weave-type” medium length brown hair with blonde highlights. Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at 808-961-2383 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments