HPD Seeks Assistance to Identify Suspect

Big Island Police request public assistance to identify a female suspect caught on surveillance video while conducting a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution in January of this year.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid-20’s, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a dark complexion, and “weave-type” medium length brown hair with blonde highlights. Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at 808-961-2383 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.