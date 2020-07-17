HPD Arrests Suspect in Murder Investigation

Big Island police arrested Isauro Garcia Madrigal, 65, of Puna, on Friday in connection with a murder that took place in his driveway Thursday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Puna Patrol officers responded to a residence on 37th Avenue in Orchidland for a reported verbal argument. When officers arrived at the scene they contacted Madrigal who was seated outside of the gated property, police said. He reported to officers that two males had entered his property and attacked him with a knife. Officers then located a male victim’s body on the driveway, just inside the fence. according to a police report. The victim appeared to have blunt force trauma-type injuries to his head.

At 8:55 p.m., Madrigal was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pāhoa Police station for processing. He was later taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of injuries he reportedly received during the confrontation.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to continue the investigation, which has been classified as second-degree murder.

The victim was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Just prior to this incident being reported to police, a nearby neighbor reported hearing yelling coming from the area and then observed two cars possibly leaving the area. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about this case to call Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2379 or [email protected]. They may also call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.