COVID-19 Popup Clinic Open to Public on Saturday

A free drive-through screening and testing clinic for COVID-19 will be set up at West Hawai‘i Civic Center, located at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, on Saturday.

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i National Guard, will be running the operation will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open to the public.

While insurance is not required, officials ask that those seeking testing bring their insurance cards if they have them as well as ID.

For more information, call Premier Medical Group at 808-304-9745 or Hawai‘i County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.