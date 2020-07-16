Some Services Closed at Pāhoa Transfer Station Thursday

The Pāhoa Transfer Station’s Scrap Metal and White Goods (appliances) collections services are at capacity, having reached the maximum permit limits, according to a release from the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division.

As a result, the services are closed Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The services should reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the release said.

In the meantime, the public can take scrap metal and white goods to the Hilo Transfer Station Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or callthe Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division office at 808-961-8270.