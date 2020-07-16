July 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 16, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
