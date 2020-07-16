Big Island Ballots for 2020 Primary in the Mail

Ballots are in the mail as the Big Island prepares for its first vote-by-mail election.

The County of Hawai‘i Elections Division announced Thursday that mail-in ballots for the Primary Election began arriving at the homes of registered voters on June 15, 2020. Those who don’t receive their ballots by July 27 are asked to contact the Elections Division in Hilo at 808-961-8277 or in Kona at 808-323-4400.

A postage stamp is not required when mailing ballots back to Elections Division. There will be two Voter Service Centers to assist voters with special needs and other voting services provided by law.

Primary Election ballots can be submitted July 27 to Aug. 8, 2020. General Election ballots can be submitted from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2020.

The Voter Service Center locations are set up at the following addresses: