A second runaway has been reported found in one week.

Ethan Blaine Wolf was found in Hilo in good health, according to Hawai‘i Police Department. He was reported as a runaway on April 5 and last seen in the Puainako area of Hilo.

Ethan is the second runaway teen to be located this week. On July 15, Sasa Toaiva, 16, reported missing in April, was located in good health on O‘ahu with family.