Advisory for Kailua Bay Lifted Days after Sewage Spill

By Tiffany DeMasters
July 16, 2020, 9:33 AM HST (Updated July 16, 2020, 9:33 AM)
The advisory for Kailua bay has been canceled four days after 20,000 gallons of waste leaked into the ocean.

On July 11, Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management responded to a sewage spill on Ali‘i Drive due to a broken sewer line. Crews located the breach by the ABC Store across from Hulihe‘e Palace. Officials say the waste was coming out of the sewage cover and going across the street.

The road was closed for about two hours while crews cleaned up the waste.

As of Wednesday, all temporary warning signs were removed.

