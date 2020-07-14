DOH Reports 22 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,264.

According to DOH numbers, three new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases geographically, can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 960

Maui: 135

Hawai‘i: 105

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 21

To date, 133 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 22 people have died. A total of 921 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.