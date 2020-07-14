Big Island Police Arrest 12 For DUI

Hawai`i Island police arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of July 6 through July 12. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 461 DUI arrests compared with 597 during the same period last year a decrease of 22.8%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 3 124 Puna 1 101 Ka’u 0 7 Kona 5 177 South Kohala 3 38 North Kohala 0 9 Island Total 12 461

There have been 420 major accidents so far this year compared with 501 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.2%.

To date, there have been 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities compared with 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 23.1% for fatal crashes and 23.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.