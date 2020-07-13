Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teenaged Runaway

Hawaiʻi Police seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Layne Tomlinson was last seen in the Hilo area on June 10. He is described as being, 5-feet-3-inches, and 120 pounds with curly black hair, brown eyes and tan complexion. He may be in the Tiki Gardens area of Puna.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Tomlinson to contact Detective Clarence Acob of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8839 or via email at [email protected] or contact the police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

A picture of Tomlinson was not provided.