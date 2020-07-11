Youth Participate in HI-PAL Summer School Program

By Big Island Now
July 11, 2020, 8:59 AM HST (Updated July 11, 2020, 8:59 AM)
Community Policing Officer Aaron Abalos and students who participated in the physical fitness classes. (PC: Hawai’i Police Department)

The Hawaiʻi Police Activities League (HI-PAL) was able to move forward with its summer school program despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program took place at Hilo Intermediate School. HI-PAL conducted physical fitness, car detailing and fishing basics classes to intermediate students while complying with the coronavirus proclamations and precautions.

“These programs provided a positive atmosphere in which officers and youth could interact and share their concerns and hopes for the future,” according to a press release from HPD.

HI-PAL looks forward to continuing to work with youth to build trust, develop character and promote positive moral and ethical values.

