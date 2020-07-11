Big Island Road Closures, July 11 to July 17

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 59 and 62, Hilea Bridge and Naalehu Driver License Station, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SPONSORED VIDEO

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 75 and 77, Tiki Lane and Lotus Blossom Lane, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Shoulder closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 6, E Palai Street and Wiliama Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 5, Kumu Street and Kahoa Place, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for pothole patching work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 46, Wailana Place and Ahualoa Gulch, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67, Waiula Drive and Queen Kaahumanu Highway, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 190)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 39, Hualalai Ranch Road and Palani Road, on Saturday, July 11, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).