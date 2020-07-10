Wanted Puna Man Found in Fern Forrest

A wanted Puna man was located this morning running from a residence in Fern Forrest, authorities confirm.

Hawai‘i Police Department reached out to the public Thursday for assistance in locating 27-year-old Dean Aaron Hess, who was described as armed and dangerous. Hess was wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant, as well as for questioning relative to several unrelated criminal investigations, to include felony terroristic threatening and assault, and abuse.

Those investigations are still continuing.

HPD found Hess just before 11 a.m. with the assistance of tips provided by the public. Information from the public often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of these types of cases, police say.